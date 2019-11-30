Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Double-doubles in narrow loss

Bembry totaled 15 points (7-13 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 12 rebounds, two steals and one block in 41 minutes during Friday's 105-104 loss to the Pacers.

Bembry hauled in a career-high 12 rebounds Friday, adding 15 points and a combined three defensive stats. He basically played Cam Reddish out of the rotation and that seems to be the current trend. Bembry doesn't have the highest upside but given his current role, he is worth looking at in standard leagues if you have a spare roster spot.