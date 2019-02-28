Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Double-doubles Wednesday
Bembry collected 16 points (7-14 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 14 rebounds, three blocks and two assists across 34 minutes in Wednesday's 131-123 win over the Timberwolves.
Bembry recorded his second double-double on the season Wednesday night in what was an important game to the former first-round pick. After a recent stint in the starting rotation, Bembry was removed and had seen little time and productivity since, until he logged 34 minutes (11 more minutes than any game he has played since losing the starting role) and posted a double-double.
