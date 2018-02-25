Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Doubtful for Monday

Bembry is dealing with an abdominal strain and is listed as doubtful for Monday's matchup with the Lakers, Chris Vivlamore of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Bembry has played just three games since returning from a lengthy absence due to a groin injury, but can't seem to avoid the injury bug. While it's a separate injury entirely, it appears it will cost Bembry at least one contest considering his doubtful designation. Look for Bembry to test it out during morning shootaround before a final decision is made, but as it currently stands, he's not likely to take the court.