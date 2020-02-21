Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Doubtful Saturday
Bembry (abdominal pain) is doubtful for Saturday's contest against the Mavericks, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.
After saying that he was "good to go" for Thursday's game against the Heat, Bembry did not see any action on the floor, and is now in danger of missing Saturday's game against the Mavericks. The 25-year-old has not played since January 20th, but the fact that he is doubtful opposed to out could mean he will see a return to the floor relatively soon.
