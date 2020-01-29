Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Doubtful Thursday
Bembry (hand) is doubtful for Thursday's game against Philadelphia, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.
The forward will likely miss a fifth straight contest, as Bembry continues to deal with a hampering right hand injury. Cam Reddish will likely once again see an increased role if indeed Bembry is ruled out Thursday.
