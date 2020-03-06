Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Downgraded to doubtful
Bembry (abdomen) is doubtful for Friday's game against the Wizards, Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Bembry is unlikely to make his return Friday after a 19-game absence. Assuming he's out, his next chance to play arrives Saturday against the Grizzlies.
