Play

Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Downgraded to doubtful

Bembry (abdomen) is doubtful for Friday's game against the Wizards, Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Bembry is unlikely to make his return Friday after a 19-game absence. Assuming he's out, his next chance to play arrives Saturday against the Grizzlies.

More News
Our Latest Stories