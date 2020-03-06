Play

Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Downgraded to questionable

Bembry (abdomen) is now considered questionable for Friday's game against the Wizards, Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The 25-year-old was originally considered probable for Friday's contest, but he's now less likely to suit up. Bembry has miised the last 19 games with the abdominal issue, so the team is liable to remain cautious and avoid rushing him back.

