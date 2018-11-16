Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Draws spot start in Denver
Bembry will start at small forward Thursday against the Nuggets.
Bembry will get a chance to enter the starting five with Taurean Prince out with an Achilles injury. Bembry has put up 8.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists over 24 minutes per game and should continue to benefit from an increased role until Prince returns to health.
More News
-
Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Leads bench in scoring•
-
Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Fills out stat sheet off bench•
-
Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Back to bench Friday•
-
Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Will start Wednesday•
-
Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Records double-double off bench in win•
-
Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Team-high scoring total in win•
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 Preview
The schedule is the real x-factor for Fantasy Basketball Week 5.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 4 NBA Injury Analysis
When is John Collins likely to return to the Hawks lineup? What's the latest on injured Kevin...