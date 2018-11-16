Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Draws spot start in Denver

Bembry will start at small forward Thursday against the Nuggets.

Bembry will get a chance to enter the starting five with Taurean Prince out with an Achilles injury. Bembry has put up 8.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists over 24 minutes per game and should continue to benefit from an increased role until Prince returns to health.

