Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Drops 22 in Friday's start

Bembry scored a team-high 22 points (9-13 FG, 4-5 3Pt) while adding six assists, four rebounds and four steals in 35 minutes during Friday's 128-103 loss to the Pistons.

Getting the start in place of Cam Reddish (wrist), Bembry set new season highs in points, steals and made three-pointers -- in fact, he was only 1-for-11 from beyond the arc on the year coming into Friday. The fourth-year wing will return to the bench, where he'd only scored in double digits once in 14 games, as soon as Reddish is cleared to return.