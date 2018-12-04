Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Ends single-digit scoring streak

Bembry posted 11 points (4-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one steal across 20 minutes in Monday's 128-111 loss to the Warriors.

Bembry had shown poor form over the previous three games with a 40.9 percent shooting mark from the field while turning the ball over a total of eight times, but he bounced back nicely in the blowout loss. Perhaps more significantly, starting small forward Taurean Prince exited the game with an ankle injury, with coach Lloyd Pierce indicating afterward that he expected Prince to miss time. Assuming that's the case, both Bembry and Kent Bazemore could be in store for more playing time on the wing beginning with Wednesday's game against the Wizards.