Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Expected to play Monday
Bembry (hip) is expected to play Monday against Golden State, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.
Bembry is still nursing a bruised right hip, but it hasn't cost him any time, and it looks like that will continue to be the case Monday. Bembry played 23 minutes in Saturday's blowout loss to Houston, finishing with five points, five rebounds and four assists.
