Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Expected to play Wednesday
Bembry (hand) is likely to play Wednesday against the Cavaliers, Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
While recovering from right hand neuritis, Bembry hasn't played since Jan. 20. Assuming he plays Wednesday, it's unclear if he'd be on a minutes restriction. In his most recent 10 games, he's averaged 4.5 points, 2.1 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 1.1 assists in 17.4 minutes.
