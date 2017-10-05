Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Expects to play Friday
Bembry (triceps) is expected to play in his first preseason game against the Pistons on Friday, Marc J. Spears of ESPN.com reports.
Bembry missed Wednesday's preseason game with a lingering right tricep strain. Once the regular season begins, Bembry is likely to remain behind Taurean Prince and Kent Bazemore on the depth chart.
More News
-
Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Won't play Wednesday•
-
Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Out for preseason opener Sunday•
-
Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Recovery ahead of schedule•
-
Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Out four-to-six weeks with tricep strain•
-
Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Will start at shooting guard Wednesday•
-
Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Recalled from D-League•
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...
-
Embiid, Thomas headline bust candidates
You don't want to risk ruining your Fantasy team on Draft Day, and avoiding these big names...
-
Wild offseason recap
Did you miss everything that happened in the NBA this summer? Don't worry, we have everything...