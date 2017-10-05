Play

Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Expects to play Friday

Bembry (triceps) is expected to play in his first preseason game against the Pistons on Friday, Marc J. Spears of ESPN.com reports.

Bembry missed Wednesday's preseason game with a lingering right tricep strain. Once the regular season begins, Bembry is likely to remain behind Taurean Prince and Kent Bazemore on the depth chart.

