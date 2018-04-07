Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Falls flat in start
Bembry totaled just five points (2-3 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 0-2 FT), one rebound, one assist and one block in 16 minutes during Friday's 103-97 victory over Washington.
Bembry moved into the starting lineup after previously being ruled out. Despite the start, he was not able to come through for any owners who may have taken a flier on him. The Hawks rotations are all over the place with trust being an issue for any players at this stage. Leave him alone in most formats.
More News
-
Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Starting Friday•
-
Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Won't play Friday•
-
Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Will play Friday vs. Wizards•
-
Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Sitting out for rest Wednesday•
-
Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Probable vs. Miami•
-
Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Plays 17 minutes in return to action•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....