Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Falls flat in start

Bembry totaled just five points (2-3 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 0-2 FT), one rebound, one assist and one block in 16 minutes during Friday's 103-97 victory over Washington.

Bembry moved into the starting lineup after previously being ruled out. Despite the start, he was not able to come through for any owners who may have taken a flier on him. The Hawks rotations are all over the place with trust being an issue for any players at this stage. Leave him alone in most formats.