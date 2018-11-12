Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Fills out stat sheet off bench
Bembry supplied nine points (3-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds and two assists across 16 minutes in the Hawks' 107-106 loss to the Lakers on Sunday.
Bembry was typically solid off the bench, an encouraging trend that he's kept up in the majority of games this season. The 24-year-old wing is aptly capable of stuffing the stat sheet in relatively modest allotments of playing time, constantly affording him solid value in deeper formats and as a cost-effective DFS option. Factoring in Sunday's production, Bembry is averaging new high-water marks in points (8.2), rebounds (5.1), assists (2.3), steals (1.2) and three-point percentage (37.9) across a career-high 24.5 minutes.
