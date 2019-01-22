Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Fills up defensive categories
Bembry notched 11 points (5-11 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven assists, four steals, two rebounds and two blocks across 34 minutes Monday in the Hawks' 122-103 loss to the Magic.
Taurean Prince reclaimed a starting gig in his fourth game back from an ankle injury, but Bembry was still able to maintain his spot on the top unit thanks to Kevin Huerter's (neck) absence. Huerter's injury doesn't sound like a long-term issue, so it's possible that Bembry could surrender his spot to Prince for good beginning with Wednesday's game in Chicago. Even though Prince's improved health is a negative development for Bembry, the Saint Joseph's product has at the very least made a case to maintain a prominent role off the bench. Over 10 outings in January, Bembry is averaging 12.7 points (on 50.5 percent shooting from the field), 4.7 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.8 triples in 31.4 minutes per contest.
