Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Full stat line in OT win

Bembry put up 16 points (5-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-6 FT), six rebounds, three assists, three steals and one block in 22 minutes Sunday in the Hawks' 136-135 overtime win over the Bucks.

Bembry contributed a full stat line here, but he had submitted more meager averages of 7.3 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.5 steals per game over his previous 10 outings. Even though the Hawks have already shut down a few players for the season and could be missing Taurean Prince (foot) for additional contests, Bembry's game-to-game floor might be too low to justify using him in weekly lineups.