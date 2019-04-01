Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Full stat line in OT win
Bembry put up 16 points (5-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-6 FT), six rebounds, three assists, three steals and one block in 22 minutes Sunday in the Hawks' 136-135 overtime win over the Bucks.
Bembry contributed a full stat line here, but he had submitted more meager averages of 7.3 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.5 steals per game over his previous 10 outings. Even though the Hawks have already shut down a few players for the season and could be missing Taurean Prince (foot) for additional contests, Bembry's game-to-game floor might be too low to justify using him in weekly lineups.
More News
-
Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: 18 points, four steals in win•
-
Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Double-doubles Wednesday•
-
Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Will play vs. Rockets•
-
Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Probable vs. Houston•
-
Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Moving to bench Saturday•
-
Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Scores 11 points in loss•
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.