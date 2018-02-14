Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Grabs three boards in Tuesday's loss
Bembry compiled two points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three rebounds, and one assist in 12 minutes during Tuesday's 97-92 loss to the Bucks.
Bembry was deemed available to play Sunday after missing 24 straight contests with a groin injury. However, he ended up being a healthy scratch in that one, so this actually turned out to be his first game back. Bembry has earned 20-plus minutes in eight of his 19 appearances in 2017-18, so it's possible he'll be afforded an increased role down the stretch of the regular season. Nevertheless, at this stage he's more a player to keep an eye on than one that should be picked up immediately.
