Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Has just two points Saturday
Bembry compiled just two points (1-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt), adding three rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 26 minutes during Saturday's 120-111 loss to the Trail Blazers.
Bembery struggled to get anything going Saturday, scoring just two points in 26 minutes. That makes two straight poor performances for Bembry who had been playing well prior to this stretch. Owners should sit tight for at least one more game in the hope he can get things going again against the Clippers on Monday.
