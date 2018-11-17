Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Heads to bench Saturday

Bembry will come off the bench Saturday against the Pacers, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

Kevin Huerter will enter the starting lineup in place of Bembry after the 24-year-old struggled in a spot start Thursday against the Nuggets. Bembry has seen his playing time drop off a bit over the last four games, averaging 8.0 points, and 2.8 rebounds across 16.6 minutes per game during that stretch.