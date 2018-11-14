Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Leads bench in scoring
Bembry finished with 13 points (4-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), one rebound, one assist, three steals and one block across 17 minutes in the Hawks' 110-103 loss to the Warriors on Wednesday.
Bembry's point total paced the Hawks' second unit and served as his first double-digit scoring effort since Nov. 1 against the Kings, when he'd also put up 13 points. The 24-year-old's minutes are often over 20, which provides him plenty of opportunity to continue churning out solid production across the stat sheet. Bembry boasts career bests in all major categories, and he's been particularly impressive on the defensive end with 1.4 steals per contest. His bench role limits his fantasy utility to deeper formats at present, but he's also proven viable as a cost-effective DFS play on multiple occasions this season.
