Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Leads team from bench in loss
Bembry scored a team-high 19 points (7-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT) while adding two rebounds and a steal in 23 minutes off the bench during Friday's 144-112 loss to the Bucks.
This one got away from the Hawks almost immediately -- they were outscored 43-14 in the first quarter -- opening the door for Bembry to see more usage than usual. The third-year wing is putting together a modest career-best campaign as Atlanta's sixth man, and if his role continues to grow he could start showing up on fantasy radars in the second half.
