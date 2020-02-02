Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Likely out Monday
Bembry (hand) is considered doubtful for Monday's game against the Celtics, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.
Bembry remains sidelined with a nerve issue in his right hand, and Monday will mark his seventh consecutive absence.
