Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Likely starter this week

Coach Lloyd Pierce indicated Sunday that Bembry is expected to remain a starting wing for the Hawks during their three-game road trip that begins Tuesday in Toronto, Brad Rowland of PeachtreeHoops.com reports.

Pierce commented on the matter prior to Sunday's 106-82 win over the Heat, during which Bembry starred with 17 points (7-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), two rebounds and two assists in 27 minutes. With Taurean Prince (ankle) and Kent Bazemore (ankle) both not expected back until at least the middle of January and Pierce seemingly content to keep Daniel Hamilton on the bench, Bembry could make for a nice short-term pickup during the Hawks' four-game week. Over his last five outings, Bembry is averaging 12.4 points, 4.2 boards, 1.4 steals, 1.2 assists and 0.8 blocks in 26.6 minutes while shooting 48.1 percent from the floor.