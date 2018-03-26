Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Listed out Sunday
Bembry (abdomen) is listed as out for Sunday's game against the Rockets..
There are no signs of Bembry making a return to the hardwood before the end of the regular season, as he continues to nurse an abdomen strain that has kept him out for an extended amount of time. Without a given timetable, however, Bembry will continue to be evaluated on a game-to-game basis.
