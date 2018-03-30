Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: May still return
Bembry (abdomen) will be evaluated over the next few days with the hope that he can take the floor before the end of the season, Michael Cunningham of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Bembry has been sidelined since just after the All-Star break, with the team continuously listing him as day-to-day. That said, hope still remains he could return before the season is over, with that decision seemingly coming within the next few days.
