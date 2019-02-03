Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Moving to bench Saturday

Bembry will come off the bench Saturday against the Suns, FOX Sports Hawks reports.

Bembry has started the past 13 games, but coach Lloyd Pierce will opt to send him to the bench in favor of Taurean Prince. As a reserve this season, Bembry is averaging 8.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.3 steals across 23.4 minutes.