Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: No longer on injury list
Bembry (hip) is no longer of the Hawks' injury report, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.
As anticipated, Bembry will play Monday. He could see extended run if both Allen Crabbe (illness) and Cam Reddish (wrist) are ruled out.
