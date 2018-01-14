Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Not close to returning

Coach Mike Budenholzer said Bembry (groin) has "still got a long way to go" in his recovery, KL Chouinard of ATLand29.com reports.

Bembry has officially been ruled out for Monday's game against the Spurs and it sounds like he could be out a few more weeks after that as well. The injury was described as a nagging groin injury that continued to get worse, so don't be surprised if the Hawks continue to take a cautious approach with Bembry and give him all the rest he needs moving forward. For now, he remains without a concrete timetable for a return.