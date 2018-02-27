Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Not practicing Tuesday
Bembry (abdomen) did not participate in Tuesday's practice, Michael Cunningham of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Bembry was held out of Monday's game against the Lakers while nursing an abdominal strain, and after being unable to practice Tuesday, Bembry looks to be on track to be sidelined again for Wednesday's matchup with the Pacers. Expect an official update on Bembry to come following the team's shootaround Wednesday morning.
More News
-
Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Out Monday vs. Lakers•
-
Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Doubtful for Monday•
-
Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Grabs three boards in Tuesday's loss•
-
Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Doesn't see court in Sunday's loss•
-
Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Available to play Sunday•
-
Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Probable Sunday vs. Detroit•
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Rankings: Where do the FAs fall?
Big free-agent pieces have finally started being signed, so we take an updated look at those...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...