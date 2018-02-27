Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Not practicing Tuesday

Bembry (abdomen) did not participate in Tuesday's practice, Michael Cunningham of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Bembry was held out of Monday's game against the Lakers while nursing an abdominal strain, and after being unable to practice Tuesday, Bembry looks to be on track to be sidelined again for Wednesday's matchup with the Pacers. Expect an official update on Bembry to come following the team's shootaround Wednesday morning.