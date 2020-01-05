Play

Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Nursing multiple injuries

Bembry is probable for Monday's game against the Nuggets with right elbow and hip contusions, Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The 25-year-old eight points, two rebounds, two assists, three steals and one block in 25 minutes Saturday, but he apparently picked up the minor injuries in the contest. Bembry should be clear to play his usual role off the bench Monday for the Hawks.

