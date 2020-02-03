Play

Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Officially out Monday

Bembry (hand) will not play Monday against the Celtics.

As expected, Bembry will miss a seventh straight game as he recovers from a nerve issue in his right hand. With Cam Reddish (concussion) and De'Andre Hunter (ankle) also sidelined, Jeff Teague is starting next to Trae Young on Monday.

More News
Our Latest Stories