Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Officially out Monday
Bembry (hand) will not play Monday against the Celtics.
As expected, Bembry will miss a seventh straight game as he recovers from a nerve issue in his right hand. With Cam Reddish (concussion) and De'Andre Hunter (ankle) also sidelined, Jeff Teague is starting next to Trae Young on Monday.
