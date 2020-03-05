Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: On track to return Friday

Bembry (abdomen) is probable for Friday's game against the Wizards, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

This is somewhat surprising, as Bembry was only recently cleared for non-contact work. That said, he's on track to return Friday after missing the past 19 games with hand and abdominal injuries. Given the length of his absence, Bembry may be eased back. Across 43 games this season, he's averaging 5.8 points, 3.5 43bounds, 1.9 assists and 1.3 steals in 21.3 minutes.