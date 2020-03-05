Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: On track to return Friday
Bembry (abdomen) is probable for Friday's game against the Wizards, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.
This is somewhat surprising, as Bembry was only recently cleared for non-contact work. That said, he's on track to return Friday after missing the past 19 games with hand and abdominal injuries. Given the length of his absence, Bembry may be eased back. Across 43 games this season, he's averaging 5.8 points, 3.5 43bounds, 1.9 assists and 1.3 steals in 21.3 minutes.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...