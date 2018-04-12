Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Out 4-to-6 weeks with fractured wrist
Bembry suffered a fractured right wrist and is expected to need 4-to-6 weeks to make a full recovery, Michael Cunningham of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Bembry missed the bulk of the 2017-18 campaign with a few different injuries, limiting him to just 26 games, where he averaged 5.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists. Despite playing the final three games of the season, it appears Bembry has been hit by the injury bug once again and will now sit out 4-to-6 weeks while recovering from a fractured wrist. Given that timetable, Bembry will have no trouble getting back to full strength prior to the Hawks offseason activities. The Hawks already picked up his $1.63 million contract for the 2018-19 season, so Bembry will be back in Atlanta and should provide depth on the wing once again.
