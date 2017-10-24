Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Out 4-to-6 weeks with fractured wrist
Bembry had surgery Tuesday to repair a fractured right wrist and is expected to be out for 4-to-6 weeks.
After being a last-minute addition to the Hawks' injury report last Friday, surgery will leave Bembry sidelined for at least a month. As a reserve option on the wing, Bembry's absence likely won't have too much of an impact on the Hawks' rotation, but it likely means Luke Babbitt could see more minutes with starters Kent Bazemore and Taurean Prince potentially shouldering an even heavier load.
