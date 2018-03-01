Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Out again Friday
Bembry (abdomen) is listed as out for Friday's game against the Warriors, KL Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
This will be the third straight game that Bembry will be sidelined for as he continues to nurse an abdominal strain that he suffered from a week ago. He remains without a clear timetable for a return, so Bembry will continue to be evaluated on a game-to-game basis until there's more clarity on the injury.
