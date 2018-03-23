Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Out again Friday

Bembry (abdomen) will remain out for Friday's tilt against Golden State, Michael Cunningham of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Bembry continues to miss extended time due to a strained abdomen and has no official timetable for a return. Until more updates are provided on his recovery, however, we'll have to assume he's still a bit away from playing.

