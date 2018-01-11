Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Out again Friday vs. Nets

Bembry (groin) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Nets, KL Chouinard of ATLand29.com reports.

Bembry's absence streak is set to reach double figures, as he'll be sidelined for a 10th straight game. His next shot to take the court will come on Monday against the Spurs, though he can be considered questionable for that contest as of now. Once cleared, Bembry should slot back in as depth on the wing, working as one of the top reserves behind Taurean Prince at small forward.