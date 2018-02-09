Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Out again Friday
Bembry (groin) will not play in Friday's game against the Cavaliers.
Bembry continues to nurse a groin injury and remains without a clear timetable for a return, but the wing was also arrested for excessive speeding Friday morning, and there could still be some punishment headed his way for that. Either way, a return to the court before the All-Star break seems unlikely for Bembry.
More News
-
Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Arrested for excessive speeding•
-
Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Remains out Tuesday•
-
Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Yet to be cleared from groin injury•
-
Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Out at least one week•
-
Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Doesn't practice Tuesday•
-
Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Will remain out Monday•
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...