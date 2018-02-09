Play

Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Out again Friday

Bembry (groin) will not play in Friday's game against the Cavaliers.

Bembry continues to nurse a groin injury and remains without a clear timetable for a return, but the wing was also arrested for excessive speeding Friday morning, and there could still be some punishment headed his way for that. Either way, a return to the court before the All-Star break seems unlikely for Bembry.

