Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Out again Saturday

Bembry (abdomen) will not play Saturday against the Bucks, KL Chouinard of Hawks.com reports.

Bembry continues to rehab an abdominal injury that's kept him out since Feb. 23. The Hawks haven't said much about his recovery, and at this point it's unclear if he's nearing a return to game action.

