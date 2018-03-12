Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Out again Tuesday

Bembry (abdomen) will remain out Tuesday against the Thunder.

The second-year wing continues to nurse a strained abdominal, and Tuesday will represent his eighth straight absence. He'll be joined in street clothes by Kent Bazemore, Antonius Cleveland, Malcolm Delaney and Jaylen Morris.

