Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Out again Wednesday

Bembry (abdomen) has been ruled out for Wednesday's tilt with the Timberwolves.

Bembry has been out since Feb. 26 and the Hawks have yet to provide any sort of timetable for a return, so he'll continue to be evaluated on a game-to-game basis. That said, there's certainly a case he doesn't play again this season with just a few weeks left on the schedule, which would mean he finishes the 2017-18 campaign playing in just 21 games.