Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Out at least one week
Bembry (groin) has been ruled out for 1-to-3 weeks, Michael Cunningham of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Bembry underwent an MRI that confirmed he was dealing with a left adductor strain, and that will require even more time off. Bembry has been out since the end of December, and it looks like he won't be able to return until the very end of January at the earliest. Prior to the injury, Bembry, who also missed a chunk of time to begin the year, was averaging roughly 20 minutes per game as a part of the regular rotation.
