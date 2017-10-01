Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Out for preseason opener Sunday

Bembry (tricep) has been ruled out for Sunday's preseason game against the Heat, K.C. Johnson of ATLand29.com reports.

While Bembry is reportedly ahead of schedule in his recovery from a strained right tricep and expects to ready for the start of the regular season, he's still not feeling healthy enough to take part in Sunday's preseason opener. His next opportunity to take the court will be Wednesday against the Cavaliers, though the Hawks have yet to provide any sort of timetable for a return.