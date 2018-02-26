Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Out Monday vs. Lakers

Bembry (abdominal) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Lakers, Michael Cunningham of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Bembry came into Monday with a doubtful designation due to an abdominal strain, so this was the expected course of action all along. It's unclear if Bembry is in danger of missing more time, so tentatively consider him questionable for Wednesday's game against the Pacers as well. Bembry's absence should allow Andrew White to join the rotation and get some minutes off the bench.