Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Out Saturday
Bembry (hand) won't play Saturday against Dallas, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.
Bembry will miss his sixth matchup while dealing with an injury to his right hand. His next opportunity to return comes Monday against the Celtics.
