Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Out Wednesday vs. Nuggets
Bembry (groin) will remain sidelined for Wednesday's game against the Nuggets, Chris Vivlamore of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Bembry will be missing a ninth straight game with a strained groin and the Hawks haven't provided any sort of update on a timetable for his return, so he'll continue to be evaluated on a game-to-game basis. Even when healthy and back in the lineup, Bembry will have limited fantasy utility, as he'd averaged just 4.8 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists across 17.3 minutes over the first 18 games of the season.
More News
-
Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Ruled out Monday•
-
Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Remains out Sunday•
-
Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Out with groin injury Friday•
-
Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Called up to NBA•
-
Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Sent to G-League•
-
Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Scores career-high 13 points in Wednesday's loss•
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
He’s got plenty of potential, and now Marquese Chriss is starting to find a role. He’s worth...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Start Lee
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start