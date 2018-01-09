Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Out Wednesday vs. Nuggets

Bembry (groin) will remain sidelined for Wednesday's game against the Nuggets, Chris Vivlamore of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Bembry will be missing a ninth straight game with a strained groin and the Hawks haven't provided any sort of update on a timetable for his return, so he'll continue to be evaluated on a game-to-game basis. Even when healthy and back in the lineup, Bembry will have limited fantasy utility, as he'd averaged just 4.8 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists across 17.3 minutes over the first 18 games of the season.