Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Out with groin injury Friday

Bembry was recalled from the G-League earlier Friday, but will now be inactive, as he's dealing with a groin injury. That said, Bembry hasn't seen the floor over the Hawks last five games, so his absence shouldn't force any drastic changes to the regular rotation.