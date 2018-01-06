Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Out with groin injury Friday

Bembry is dealing with a groin strain and will not be available for Friday's game against the Trail Blazers, Michael Cunningham of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Bembry was recalled from the G-League earlier Friday, but will now be inactive, as he's dealing with a groin injury. That said, Bembry hasn't seen the floor over the Hawks last five games, so his absence shouldn't force any drastic changes to the regular rotation.

