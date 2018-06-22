Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Playing in summer league

Bembry will join the Hawks' summer league roster, Michael Cunningham of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Injuries limited Bembry to just 26 games last year, which was his sophomore campaign. In those games, he posted 5.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 17.5 minutes. He'll look to gain some more experience by playing in summer league.

