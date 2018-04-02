Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Plays 14 minutes in return
Bembry played 14 minutes off the bench in Sunday's win over the Magic.
The second-year wing missed extended time with an abdominal injury, but he returned to action in a limited role for the first time since Feb. 23. Bembry finished with four points (2-3 FG, 0-1 3PT), three rebounds and three assists.
