Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Plays 14 minutes in return

Bembry played 14 minutes off the bench in Sunday's win over the Magic.

The second-year wing missed extended time with an abdominal injury, but he returned to action in a limited role for the first time since Feb. 23. Bembry finished with four points (2-3 FG, 0-1 3PT), three rebounds and three assists.

